Mississippi River opened near Memphis under damaged bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says river traffic is resuming on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee. The re-opening Friday comes three days after the river was shut down when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas. Petty Officer Carlos Galarza told The Associated Press that boats and barges can now cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge. River traffic under the bridge was shut down Tuesday after inspectors found a fracture in a steel beam on the span. The bridge remained closed to vehicle traffic Friday.