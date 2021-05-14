More Town of Campbell residents make PFAS legal claims against La Crosse

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - More than 600 additional Town of Campbell residents serve the City of La Crosse notice they're filing legal claims regarding PFAS contamination in their water supply.

Tim Jacobson, who represents the residents, said they served notices Friday morning at La Crosse's City Hall on behalf of 629 people who live on French Island. He says that increases the number of claims against the city to 787.

The first notices against the city came earlier this year. In February, the French Island residents who filed claims said they were asking for a permanent supply of clean water. They would also like to receive compensation for loss of property value. Residents who have medical issues linked to drinking the PFAS-contaminated water are also seeking compensation. The claims filed Friday are similar in nature.

Jacobson stated that to date, approximately 500 wells were tested on French Island. So far, test results on about 400 have come back with all but eight showing PFAS contamination.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been linked to cancer and birth defects. They were in chemicals in firefighting foam used in training sessions that occurred at the La Crosse Regional Airport. The chemicals got into the ground and migrated downstream into private wells on French Island.

More than 1,000 homes on French Island receive bottled water from the Wisconsin DNR and city due to the contamination.

Read a copy of one of the notices below. News app viewers can read it here.

