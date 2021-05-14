Trempealeau Co. Health outlines COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for children aged 12-15

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Health Department gave details on opportunities for children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the county who can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

After reviewing data and conducting several successful clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated Pfizer's emergency use authorization (EAU) would expand to include this younger demographic.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) also confirmed the vaccination is safe for the age group on Wednesday.

All those interested in scheduling a vaccination appointment for kids aged 12 to 15 can do so at the following locations: