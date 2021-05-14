Oklahoma bucks red-state trend, extends early voting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas to Florida have passed laws making it harder to vote. Changes include adding scrutiny to signatures on mail ballots and limiting when ballot drop boxes can be used. Oklahoma’s move follows the 2020 presidential election in which just 55% of eligible voters in the state cast a ballot, the lowest in the country. State Republican leaders acknowledge that easing access to the ballot may increase turnout.