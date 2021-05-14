Onetime wunderkind Massachusetts mayor guilty of corruption

BOSTON (AP) — A onetime celebrated young Massachusetts mayor has been convicted of swindling investors out of tens of thousands of dollars and extorting marijuana vendors. Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was found guilty on Friday by a jury after about 23 hours of deliberations in Boston’s federal court. Correia had insisted since his 2018 arrest that he was innocent and blamed the charges on his political foes he claimed wanted to bring him down. The trial put a spotlight on Correia’s dramatic rise and fall in Fall River, where he was first elected mayor at age 23 in 2015. He was found not guilty on three of the counts against him.