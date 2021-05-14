Philadelphia now says MOVE victims’ remains weren’t cremated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A day after Philadelphia’s health commissioner was forced to resign over the cremation of partial remains belonging to victims of a 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization, the city now says those remains were never actually destroyed. Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement late Friday saying that the remains of MOVE bombing victims thought to have been cremated in 2017 were located at the medical examiner’s office that afternoon. Kenney had compelled Thomas Farley to resign Thursday, the 36th anniversary of the bombing. On Friday, Kenney expressed relief but said many questions remained, including why Farley’s order to destroy the remains wasn’t obeyed.