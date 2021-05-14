Portugal opens door to British tourists, ending uncertainty

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — British tourists can return to Portugal from next Monday, ending days of uncertainty over whether thousands of U.K. vacation bookings for Portuguese destinations would be allowed. British visitors will be admitted on nonessential travel from May 17, the Portuguese foreign ministry said in a statement Friday. British travelers will need to show on arrival a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken in the previous 72 hours. Next Monday is also the day the U.K. government will permit British tourists to travel to a limited number of countries, including Portugal, without having to quarantine on their return.