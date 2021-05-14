Prairie du Chien rallies in the seventh, defeats Logan in the twelfth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a crazy finish to this Spring baseball matchup between Prairie du Chien and Logan on Friday evening.

Logan held Prairie to 0 runs through 6 innings. The Ranger offense added on 4 runs through those innings thanks to the bat of Curtis Leaver. He had an RBI single in the first, followed by an RBI double in the second.

Prairie did not go down without a fight. The bats woke up in the top of the seventh and a series of errors from the Logan defense aided the rally.

Prairie du Chien defeats Logan in 12 innings with a final score of 9-8.