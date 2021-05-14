PWHPA forging ahead without NHL backing of women’s hockey

PWHPA forging ahead without NHL backing of women’s hockeyNew
Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association executive Jayna Hefford tells The Associated Press she is forging ahead with a bid to establish an economically sustainable professional league in North America with or without the NHL’s full financial backing. Hefford was responding to a report that the NHL is not currently in position to operate a women’s league. Hefford says the PWHPA has been developing a plan that doesn’t rely on NHL support.