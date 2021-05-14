Residents asked to share their thoughts on Highway 61 project in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. (WXOW)- As officials finalize construction plans for Highway 61, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking local residents to weigh in on how they feel about the project.

The project, scheduled to begin in 2022, includes resurfacing 27 miles of southbound Hwy 61 from Wabasha to Minnesota City. The project also outlines improvements to Highway 74, plans to install a reduced conflict intersection at Highway 61 and Highway 42, and bridge work.

According to the organization, individuals can share their thoughts on proposed improvements to Highway 61 by completing this online survey. MnDOT stated this input can not only help the organization better understand how the highway is used, but also recognize what is most important to the public.

All residents are encouraged to participate in the survey, which is open to the public through June 10. Those in need of an ASL, foreign language interpreter, copies of information in alternative texts (such as braille or large print), or any other accommodations can contact Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us, or call 651-366-4720.

Additionally, individuals can sign up for email and text updates to stay connected to all new project information. Further updates can also be found on MnDOT's Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and District 6 Twitter account.

For all other Minnesota traffic and travel information, visit MnDOT's 511 website, or download the organization's free app.