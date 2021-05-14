Soldiers at Fort McCoy train to earn Expert Field Medical Badge

Fort McCoy, Wis. (WXOW) - Soldiers from across the country are at Fort McCoy training to earn their Expert Field Medical Badge.

The Expert Field Medical Badge is among the most covenanted honors a soldier can earn, and in order to earn the badge, soldiers must go through hours of rigorous training with 11 requirements and several tasks to be completed in simulated combat situations.



Achieving the badge is tough but once completed it will set up soldiers for future success, "It will mean a whole lot to the soldiers to prove that they are capable of meeting the demands of being an expert combat medic," said Colonel Norman Sabio. "Not only that, it opens a whole lot of ceilings and opportunities when moving forward and upward. We see a whole lot of our leaders carry this EFMB badge on their chest not just for pride but because of the achievement. It qualifies them for a whole lot of future leadership roles as well."

The training will complete next week with a graduation ceremony at Fort McCoy.