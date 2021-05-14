Thompson honored with UW-L Student Association award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson received an award at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

Cate Wiza, president of the UW-La Student Association, presented Thompson with the Higher Education Advocate Award to recognize the work he's accomplished benefitting students at the university.

"If you get recognition from the students you've done something right," said Thompson. "Because the students are the ones you want to make sure they get the best education possible and when they turn around and say thank you. You know you've one a good job, so this award means a tremendous lot to me and I'm very apprecciative to receive it."

Thompson said in all his years, it is the first award he's received from students.

While in La Crosse, Thompson spoke about the recent CDC guidelines and how he wants to approach new protocols for students in the fall.

"I want students to be vaccinated so when they come back in the fall they don't have to wear a mask. They were fantastic about masking up and accepting the rules last year and I'm hopeful to get to 75 to 80 percent of the students vaccinated by fall."

He said that mandating vaccinations in the fall isn't possible because the FDA still labels the COVID-19 vaccines as experimental and that mandating them would be illegal.