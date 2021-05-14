Times of (much-needed) wet weather this weekend

Today is the first morning without a Frost Advisory in the Coulee Region since Monday. There are still a few cool locations this morning, but most of the temperatures are holding in the 40s.

As we head into your Friday, cloud cover will return to the region. By the late afternoon, overcast skies will dominate the sky with highs nearing average.

Rain showers then start to move in. Dry air at the surface will hold off rain chances mainly until late tonight into Saturday. Yet, a few showers could develop to the west of the Mississippi this evening.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning. Then partly cloudy skies will bring the potential for afternoon thunder. If thunderstorms develop, they will be very isolated. Accumulations will be under a quarter of an inch and will not fill the Coulee Region's large deficit.

Areas of sunshine will appear Sunday as temperatures return to the 70s. But, a few showers may develop into the evening with little to no accumulation expected.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett