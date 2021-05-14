US seeks extradition of former head of Honduras’ police

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The United States has requested the extradition of a former chief of the Honduras National Police on drug and weapons charges. Honduras’ Supreme Court had confirmed receiving an extradition request from the Southern District of New York, but had declined to identify the target. A Honduran official familiar with the case, but not authorized to discuss it confirmed Friday the request is for Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares. He’s known as “El Tigre” or “The Tiger.” In April 2020, U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan announced charges against Bonilla, alleging that he used his law enforcement clout to protect U.S.-bound shipments of cocaine. He denied the allegations.