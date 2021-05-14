US sending new aid to Palestinians as conflict intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will send millions of dollars in U.S. assistance to the Palestinians to promote conflict resolution with Israel. As violence surges between Israel and the Palestinians amid U.S. calls for restraint, the administration notified Congress this week that it will provide $10 million to Palestinian groups in the West Bank and Gaza to support exchange programs and reconciliation projects with Israel. The State Department says the money is part of more than $100 million allocated to the Palestinians earlier this year that reversed a near total cutoff in support under former President Donald Trump.