US warns extremists may strike as virus restrictions ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new national terrorism alert is warning that violent extremists may take advantage of the easing of pandemic restrictions to conduct attacks. The alert does not cite any specific threats. But it warns of potential danger from an “increasingly complex and volatile” mix that includes domestic terrorists inspired by various grievances, racial or ethnic hatred and influences from abroad. It said those threats were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and that the reopening of the economy could create new potential dangers. The alert was issued Friday by the Department of Homeland Security.