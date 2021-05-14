Videos show detail of death of inmate at South Carolina jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly, kneeling on the man’s neck and back, before he stops moving. Officials say that minutes later, the man was pronounced dead. Charleston County authorities on Thursday released dozens of video clips related to the death of Jamal Sutherland. The 31-year-old Black man was booked into the jail on Jan. 4 on charges of third-degree assault and battery. Deputies trying to take him to a court appearance are shown using pepper spray and stun guns on Sutherland. The man eventually goes limp, and officials are shown attempting CPR. Sutherland’s family has pleaded for calm following the video release.