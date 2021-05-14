Viterbo and UW-L prepare for graduation, reflecting on past school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University prepare to graduate this Saturday, officials at each university reflected on this past COVID-19 school year.

For Viterbo University President Glena Temple, being able to have students on campus this year was very important, as the university focuses on providing students with one-on-one interactions and hands-on learning.

According to Temple, the school followed many protocols, including converting some classes to online and hybrid models, in order to do so safely.

"It's been a long fifteen months for our entire world, but I'm really proud of the decision we made to have students on campus", said Temple.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow also acknowledged the struggles COVID-19 has brought, noting the emotional impact it has had on students.

"This has been challenging in many ways and I think the psychological challenges are very significant", said Gow. "This pandemic has highlighted how challenging the university experience can be for students."

According to Gow, the university has seen an increase in the number of students seeking counseling. As such, the university stated it plans to focus more resources on providing such services for students.

Both Gow and Temple said they are very proud to have seniors graduate this weekend and are thankful students adapted to COVID-19 throughout this past school year.