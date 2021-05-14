WATCH: Cat jumps out of window in a burning building and walks away

CHICAGO (CNN) - Sure looks like a cat used up one of its nine lives to escape a burning building in Chicago on Thursday.

The feline jumped from a fifth floor window to get away.

Chicago Fire Media caught the jump on video.

You can see it take the long leap, bounce when it lands on the ground, then causually walk away as only a cat could do.

So if you see this black cat, it's definitely basking in some good luck rather than the bad.