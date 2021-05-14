Weekend forecast is mild.

Clouds increasing…

Clouds are increasing ahead of a weak low pressure system. There is a chance of a few showers this evening, but amounts will be light. Highs today were in the 60s to lower 70s and are about normal for the middle of May.

Mild through the weekend…

Highs will continue to edge upward this weekend, and highs will likely be in the upper 60s to middle 70s through Sunday. There is a slight chance of showers and perhaps even a t-storm for Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will follow for Sunday.

Warmer weather develops next week…

Highs will continue to trend upward next week. Highs will make a run at 80 degrees from time to time. Shower and t-storm chances will increase for the middle and latter portions of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden