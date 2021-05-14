With updated CDC guidance, La Crosse County ends health advisory on masks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the updated guidance from the CDC stating that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or in most indoor settings, La Crosse County ends its health advisory on face coverings.

The La Crosse County Health Department, through the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, said it was ending its Health Advisory #2 which was issued in late January. The advisory recommended wearing masks in public and enclosed spaces.

In the statement, it said, "The updated guidelines are based on scientific consensus on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Studies have shown that the vaccines are more than 90% effective in real-world settings in preventing mild and severe disease, hospitalization, and death. As a result, individuals who are fully vaccinated can start returning to normal

indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing."

It said a person is fully vaccinated if it has been more than two weeks since receiving the final shot of any of the two-shot vaccinations such as Pfizer or Moderna, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They also said there were exceptions including schools, health care settings, and public transportation. "We support businesses who continue to require anyone who enters their premises to wear a mask. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect yourself."

