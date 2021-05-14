Work underway on Hwy. 53 bridge at the La Crosse/Trempealeau Co. border

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said crews have started rehabilitation work on the Highway 53 bridge that goes over the Black River north of Holmen.

During the work, the DOT said the bridge is open to one lane of traffic in each direction with periodic flagging operations.

Crews are working to convert the existing right shoulder into right turn lanes at County Bay Road and Green Place. During the construction, traffic at those intersections is limited to right-in/right-out access according to the DOT.

The DOT asks that drivers slow down and use caution when going through the work zone.

Completion of the work is set for October.