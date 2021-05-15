Aquinas bounces back from first loss of season with 8-2 win over Westby

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A battle of preseason ranked teams at Holy Seminary Field took place on Saturday afternoon. Aquinas sought to move on quickly from their first loss of the season, which occurred the night before.

Westby jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. The runs came on one hit and one error. Following the Westby runs, Aquinas pitcher Riley Klar locked in and added 5 hit-less, score-less innings before his day ended.

The Aquinas offense capitalized on Klar's performance to capture the lead and add insurance runs.

Aquinas' Jack Christensen launched a ball all the way to the fence in the bottom of the sixth, scoring 1. The wind worked against the batters most of the game, creating a sigh of relief from Westby. The Blugolds tacked on 4 insurance runs in the sixth to make the score 8-2.

Westby scored 1 in the seventh, but was unable to chip away further. The Blugolds defeat the Norse, 8-3. Aquinas had 10 hits to Westby's 3.