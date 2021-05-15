Big Bikes ride for Noah

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - The sound of motorcycles idling but ready to go were in full supply Saturday morning. The Big Bikes for Little Tikes fundraiser hit the road in full force, raising money for Noah Schroeder, the 12 year-old from La Crescent, MN battling brain cancer.

Noah wasn't able to attend the event, but many of his extended family were there in support and thanks to all participants.

"They're in the thick of it you know," said Allison Peterson, aunt to Noah. "It's been a pretty tough time. Through it all Noah has been such a champion, just such a great attitude, we're so proud of him."

The event, put on by radio station 97.5 The Rock, is raising the funds to help the Schroeder family by making a wish for Noah come true. His request, a family vacation.

"Have a week where they're doing nothing but enjoying themselves," said Jean Taylor, Operations Manager at Midwest Family Radio. "Being outside and spending some quality time together, where they're not going through treatments or thinking about all of those things."

Noah's specific getaway location, Apostle Island National Lakeshore. He added one more wish, a video gaming system.