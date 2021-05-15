Damage assessment begins on overturned cargo ship after fire

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A salvage team has begun assessing the damage caused by a fire inside the remains of an overturned cargo ship that’s being dismantled along the Georgia coast. The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the Golden Ray said Saturday that the assessment will likely take several days. The wreckage of the ship caught fire Friday as workers used torches to cut into the hull. Crews extinguished the blaze, which burned for several hours, sending up black smoke. No one was hurt in the fire.