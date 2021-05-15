Government attacks western Myanmar town that resists junta

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar are expressing concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in the western Chin state where martial law was declared Thursday because of armed resistance by opponents of military rule. Government troops backed by helicopters were reported to be shelling the town of Mindat, said its defenders, who are opponents of the army’s February takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. A Myanmar state television broadcast Saturday night reported that fighting was going on, and acknowledged the town’s defenders have been putting up stiff resistance against the army.