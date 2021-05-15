Hmong-Lao veterans honored with a citation for their service

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- This weekend marks a historical time for Hmong-Lao soliders.

May 14th 1975 is recognized as the last day of airlift evacuation of soldiers during the war.

As a way of honoring that historical day, Governor Evers designated May 14th as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin.

In addition to Hmong-Lao Veterans Day, soldiers in the La Crosse are were recognized for their service with a citation presented by Senator Brad Pfaff and State Representative Jill Billings.

Billings shared some of the accomplishments of the soldiers and the reasoning for the citation.

" Our Hmong veterans here provided support for American troops during the Vietnam War. Some were as young as 12 years old and I think it's very appropriate that we honor the Hmong soldiers. "

The citation honors veterans that fought in the Vietnam and Laos Wars.