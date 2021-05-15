Johnson throws complete game with 8 Ks, Central wins 2-1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central hosted Menominee in high school baseball action at Copeland Park on Saturday morning.

It was a slow start for both teams in this one. In the bottom of third, the Central bats pieced a couple of hits together. Andrew Johnson connected on a blooper into center, and then Malik Reynolds found a gap to drive in Hunter Hess. Central jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Menominee capitalized in later innings to bring in 1 run, but Andrew Johnson was lights out on the mound.

Johnson went 7 innings for the complete game and recorded 8 strikeouts.

Central defeated Menominee, 2-1 in Game 1 of a Saturday Doubleheader.

Central went on to win Game 2, 8-6. Mason Elston went 2 for 2.