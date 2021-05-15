La Crosse resident arrested for driving under the influence

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- Officials in Tomah arrested a La Crosse man for driving a vehicle while under the influence, making it his sixth offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post, Joseph Welchert, 35, was pulled over by a trooper after a records check showed he

was suspended.

Officials reported the La Crosse resident showed signs of impairment. The trooper then conducted sobriety tests, before arresting Welchert.

Prior to the incident, Welchert had five additional OWI convictions.