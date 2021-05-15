Local church group helps with skirting replacement on Ben Marten’s home

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska United Methodist Church Men's Club replaced the skirting on church member Ben Marten's trailer on Saturday in order to keep animals and other things out.

About a month ago, Ben Martens' friends created a gofundme in order to raise money for his bathroom in need of repairs. The bathroom is now finished and he said it's just beautiful.

But the community support was so great from the gofundme that they had money left over to do another project on his house, replacing the skirting.

Duane Lom, project coordinator, said they began looking into the project about a month and a half ago but there was a delay in getting materials so they had to wait to start the project until the 15th. While he said they planned to get it done in just one day, it's a process.

"There are kind of four parts of the skirting. There's the ground piece, the skirt itself, and then there are two pieces on top. Fortunately the ground piece and one piece on the top were in good shape so we could use those," said Lom. "We just had to replace the skirting and the top piece."

He said it's an important repair in order to keep animals, rain, snow, and sleet out from under the trailer. Volunteering to help with the project, Lom said, made him happy to do.

"Ben's a great guy to work with so I'm just happy to do this for him," said Lom.

To Ben, it means so much.

"It means the world to me that they are willing to help," said Martens. "I always feel bad needing help and asking for help but when people volunteer I can't be more thankful."

He said the fact that the community came together to raise so much money is just incredible.

"Seeing the money total go up and up, I cried," said Martens. "I can never thank people enough."