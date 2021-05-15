Onalaska Luther scores 9 runs in fifth to reclaim lead and defeat Caledonia

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Luther hosted Caledonia in softball action at Luther High School on Saturday morning.

This game was close for four innings, before the Luther Offense exploded and produced 9 runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Caledonia's Briana Stempter drove in Dana Augedah in the top of the fifth to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead. Luther response was any coach's dream.

The Knights scored 9 times in response to losing the lead. Luther's Ali Werner had a very productive inning. In Werner's first at-bat in the fifth, she had a 2 RBI double. In her second at-bat, Werner had a sacrifice fly. Ali Werner had 3 RBIs in the fifth.

Luther added two more in the sixth to defeat Caledonia, 13-3.