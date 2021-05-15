Play-in or playoffs? Lakers won’t know until the final day

LeBron James may be one game away from the playoffs. Or he may be one game away from the play-in tournament, and a possible high-stakes showdown against Stephen Curry. Either way, the NBA wins Sunday — with what’s certain to be a dramatic end to the regular season. If the Lakers beat New Orleans on Sunday, and Portland loses to Denver, the defending champions are going straight to the playoffs as a top-six seed. But if they lose to the Pelicans, or if Portland wins, James will be in a play-in game against Golden State or Memphis on Wednesday.