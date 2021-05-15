Quiet Sunday after stormy Saturday for some

Some of us saw severe weather Saturday evening, but storms have all dissipated now. Fortunately, most of the action stayed west of the Mississippi, but areas that did see severe weather saw hail, including reports of quarter size hail in the Wabasha area.



Sunday will be a quiet and pleasant end to the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s. There is a very small chance for a couple raindrops Sunday afternoon, but not enough to ruin your plans or cut into our rainfall deficit.



Dry is the theme as we start the upcoming week, with a mostly sunny Monday for areas north of La Crosse. Areas to the south may see a bit more cloud cover as a system skirts south of the area.



We have a shot at hitting 80 Monday, and warmth continues through much of the week. The rest of the week features slight or moderate chances for showers or storms, but no day is looking like a washout.