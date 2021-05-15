Senator Ron Johnson stops in Monroe County

Tomah, Wis. - (WXOW) - Senator Ron Johnson made an in-person stop in Tomah early Saturday, speaking to a Town Hall style gathering. The Monroe county Republicans organized the event. Johnson spoke to the crowd for around 45 minutes as well as taking some questions from the audience.

The big question, whether or not the Senator will run for a third term in 2022.

"I've actually got quite a bit of time to make that decision," Johnson said. "I appreciate the encouragement and support that President Trump and others including this room are providing."

Johnson offered no official announcement at this time, but was willing to talk more about other topics such as his personal thoughts on vaccinations.

Having already received two doses of the Moderna vaccine, Johnson didn't mind sharing his own track record with vaccinations.

"I've been vaccinated with the flu shot since the 1970's, I am up to date with all of mine, so I obviously support vaccines." he said. But Johnson quickly added that he is equally supportive of a person's right to choose whether or not to be vaccinated.

Senator Johnson also spoke to the problems that come with news sources that cater to a single viewpoint on issues, stating a free press is vital to democracy.

"We need an inquisitive press, one that is investigating both sides. There are angels on both sides and there are people who aren't so good on both sides," he said.