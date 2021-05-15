Spreading Kindness to the community one slice at a time

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW)- The Holmen Boys and Girls Club teamed up with local vendors, including Woodshed Pizza, to host a fundraiser in support of Kevin's Legacy Foundation.

At the event, participants had the chance to partake in a variety of activities, including rock painting, tie dying, and more.

All activities at the fundraiser aimed to help Kevin's Legacy Foundation, which strives to educate and advocate for mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and create an inclusive, bully-free environment for all.

According to foundation members, events such as these help inform others about important mental health issues, which they believe don't get talked about enough.

"There's a lot of people struggling, that feel alone, or that don't have anyone to talk to and really the more that we're able to talk about it and raise that awareness, the better off the whole community will be," said foundation members.

To learn more about the foundation, visit there website.