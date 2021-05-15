Back-to-back tornadoes kill 12 in China; over 300 injured

BEIJING (AP) — Back-to-back tornadoes have killed 12 people in central and eastern China and left more than 300 others injured. State media said that eight people died in the city of Wuhan and 230 were injured after a Friday night tornado. Four others died and 149 were injured after a tornado about 90 minutes earlier in Jiangsu province. China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that the tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. It toppled construction site sheds and snapped trees. The earlier tornado toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in the town of Shengze in Jiangsu.