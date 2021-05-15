Virginia GOP nominee’s independence from Trump up for debate

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans rejected the most pro-Trump candidate at their recent nominating convention, but whether the party achieved any measure of independence from Trump is up for debate. Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin won the GOP’s nomination for governor. In doing so he easily defeated state Sen. Amanda Chase, the most ardent Trump supporter in the field. Some Republicans argue that the results show the party is emphasizing electability over fealty to Trump. Others say Youngkin linked himself closely to Trump during the nomination campaign and can’t be considered anything but a Trump loyalist. Youngkin will square off against a Democrat-to-be-determined in November.