Weekend clouds

Clouds increasing…

Isolated showers developed over Minnesota on Friday and a few moved into the Coulee Region early Saturday. Highs Friday were in the 60s to lower 70s and were about normal for the middle of May.

Mild through the weekend…

Highs will continue to edge upward this weekend, and readings will likely be in the upper 60s to middle 70s through Sunday. There is a slight chance of showers and perhaps even a t-storm for this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will follow for Sunday.

Pollen Forecast…

Tree pollen season continues for the middle of May. Oak and total tree counts will remain high and a problem for allergy sufferers. There is good news though as birch tree pollen counts will be much lower.

Warmer weather develops next week…

Highs will continue to trend upward next week. Highs will make a run at 80 degrees from time to time. Shower and t-storm chances will increase for the middle and latter portions of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden