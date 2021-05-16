Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe. Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!” Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage. Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. The 69th pageant was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.