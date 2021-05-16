Biker rescued from Grandad Bluff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A injured biker is rescued Saturday evening from Grandad Bluff by the La Crosse Fire Department.

They were called to Grandad Bluff Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a biker who fell and was injured.

Battalion Chief Bee Xiong said they arrived on the scene about 8:08 p.m. found the injured person about 12 minutes later.

Crews then brought the person down from the steep trail and hillside using technical rope rescue equipment.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by La Crosse Police and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.