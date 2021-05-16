Bucks play the Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (46-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (30-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Chicago.

The Bulls are 6-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago has a 23-12 record against opponents below .500.

The Bucks are 11-0 in division matchups. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 48.2 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 108-98 in the last matchup on April 30. Brook Lopez led Milwaukee with 22 points, and Coby White led Chicago with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls with 11.5 rebounds and averages 21.5 points. White is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 28.1 points while adding 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104.4 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 46.3% shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 126.4 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, seven steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Daniel Theis: day to day (hip), Troy Brown Jr.: day to day (ankle), Tomas Satoransky: day to day (ankle), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Axel Toupane: out (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.