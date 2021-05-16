Dry start to the week before weather turns unsettled

It was a pleasant and dry end to the weekend. From here, temperatures increase and it will even feel summer-like for much of the week. The week starts on a warm and mostly sunny note with highs near 80, before warm but unsettled conditions settle in for the rest of the week.

High pressure will set up over the eastern half of the country, allowing moisture to get pumped into the area from the south. Starting Tuesday afternoon, we will have on and off rain and thunderstorm chances for the duration of the week, with highs in the upper 70s.

The best chances for thunderstorms will be later in the week, when there will actually be a bit of humidity to the air and temperatures will likely rise into the low 80s.

While rain will not be constant, each day will feature at least a slight chance for showers or storms. Any rainfall we do pick up will be highly beneficial.