Indiana man charged with murder in Iowa City shooting death

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death in Iowa City last month. The Iowa City Police Department said 29-year-old Reynard Winfield Jr. of Gary, Indiana, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 31-year-old Tommy Curry. Winfield was being held Sunday in the Johnson County jail. Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Curry was found April 28 with gunshot wounds and he died later at a hospital.