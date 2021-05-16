Milwaukee takes 3-game skid into matchup with Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (19-20, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-20, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-1, 2.23 ERA, .89 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 2.77 ERA, .95 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 9-12 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .258.

The Braves are 10-9 in road games. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 58 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-1. Ian Anderson earned his third victory and Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Brett Anderson registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 12 extra base hits and is batting .220.

Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 10 home runs and is batting .221.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .187 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Braves: 6-4, .209 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (ankle), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.