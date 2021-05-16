Orphaned Alaskan bear cub prepares to move to Baraboo zoo

BARABOO (WKOW) — A zoo in Baraboo is getting ready for a new resident from Alaska.

The Alaska Zoo in Anchorage is caring for an orphaned black bear cub.

Taglu was found in Kotezebue last weekend and needed some extra care.

He weighed less than five pounds when he showed up at the facility. Once he gets stronger, he’ll be sent to Oschner Park Zoo in Baraboo.

“It really takes the whole crew for these babies, cause they get fed so much,” said curator Shannon Jensen.

The baby bear is gaining weight and looking comfortable.

Once he’s ready, he’ll be placed at Oschner Park Zoo with 1-year-old black bear Miska, who was also found orphaned in Alaska.