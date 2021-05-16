Police: 50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - Authorities say about 28 Union Pacific train cars derailed about 1:30 Saturday afternoon. It happened at Goose Lake and Eastgate Road in Albert Lea. No injuries have been reported.

A perimeter was set up to secure the area.

According to Freeborn Emergency Management officials, there is no threat to the public, but authorities are asking that the public stays away to allow crews access for working.

Union Pacific crews and contractors are onsite and will be working to clear the line.

According to Union Pacific officials, the train was carrying "mixed commodities." UP confirms that two of the derailed cars were leaking hydrochloric acid. They are working with emergency responders to determine a response plan.

The cause of derailment is under investigation.

Freeborn County Sheriff's office, Albert Lea Police and Albert Lea rescue were sent to the site. Minnesota Chemical Assessment Team from Rochester Fire, MN DNR and Freeborn County Emergency Management assisted on scene.