Police say driver who crashed in Iowa City had been shot
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday. The Iowa City Police Department said officers responding to reports of gunshots found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers found that the driver had sustained gunshot wounds. The man who was driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday. The man’s name was not immediately released.