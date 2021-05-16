Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift. Laureano advanced to third on the play and scored on a wild pitch. The A’s went 4-2 on their trip to Boston and Target Field.