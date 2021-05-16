Young, White help Bulls top starter-less Bucks 118-112

CHICAGO (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points, Coby White added 19 and the Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee 118-112 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks’ starters missing the regular-season finale. The Bucks ruled Khris Middleton out because of lingering soreness in his left ankle and then scratched Antetokounmpo and the rest of the starters once it became clear the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference was out of reach. The Brooklyn Nets clinched the position by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers. That locked Milwaukee into the third spot and a first-round matchup against Miami. Bucks rookie Jordan Nwora set career highs with 34 points and 14 rebounds.