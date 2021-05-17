Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — The top Republicans in Arizona’s largest county gave an impassioned defense of their handling of the 2020 election. Members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday called on fellow members of the GOP and business leaders to speak out against an unprecedented partisan audit of the county’s election results. Last week, Fann sent a letter questioning records that document the chain of custody of the ballots and accusing county officials of deleting data. The GOP-dominated Board denied wrongdoing and said allegations of wrongdoing leveled by Senate President Karen Fann reflect a lack of understanding of election procedures.